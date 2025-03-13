Clark Planetarium is offering an ultimate space camp experience this summer!

Summer is right around the corner and parents are already thinking of exciting activities to keep kids engaged.

Clark Planetarium has one for you: The Ultimate Space Camp Experience!

Chris Jones, Marketing & Communications Supervisor, says it's a series of week-long camps designed for kids in grades K-6 who love science, space and hands-on learning.

They offer both full-day and half-day options packed with rocketry, robotics, interactive space simulations, and more!

It's all about sparking curiosity and having fun while exploring space and STEM," Chris says.

The camps will help kids avoid that summer slide, when school is out and kids start to lose some of what they've learned.

In addition to keeping their minds active, the camps are a lot of fun!

Chris says, "In addition to hands-on experiments and space-themed activities, kids can train like astronauts in our Astronaut Boot Camp or get creative with engineering challenges in our Tinker, Maker, Engineer camp. And of course, no visit to Clark Planetarium is complete without an immersive movie experience! Every camper will get to see at least one film in our Northrop Grumman IMAX Theater and one in the Hansen Dome Theater—some will see even more!"

You can learn more and reserve your kid's spot today at ClarkPlanetarium.org.

But hurry — space is limited and camps fill up fast.

If a camp is sold out, or if it doesn't fit into your family's schedule this year, there are some great partner programs you may want to check out.

Clark Planetarium is partnering with the Natural History Museum of Utah, Wasatch Community Gardens, Tracy Aviary, and Discovery Gateway Children's Museum.

So if your child is passionate about nature, animals, or gardening, there are options to keep them engaged all summer long.

