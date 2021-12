Over winter break if you're looking for something fun and educational with the kids, Clark Planetarium has a science experiment that lets you make clouds.

All the supplies are a liter bottle, matches, a pump and some water.

The matches make soot, the water makes vapor and the pump creates the cloud.

This is a chance for kids to learn about condensation and pressure.

If you want to learn more and get even more ideas, visit https://slco.org/clark-planetarium/