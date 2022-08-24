Clark Planetarium offers several free programs to the community.

Every Friday between 2:30 and 6:30 they have Fun Science Friday where they offer fun and engaging science demonstrations or activities. You can see a list of monthly events under the events tab on the website.

Jenny showed us the Learn About Mars exhibit, where you can learn about the red planet's atmosphere and how insulation works by making your own thermos.

You can also check out a life-sized model of the Mars rover and helicopter on display in the lobby. It will be there until November 6.

Clark Planetarium features three floors of free exhibits and doors open at 10:30a.m., seven days a week.

They are located at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City.

There are documentary films in both the IMAX and Dome Theatres that start at just $7, or an annual membership will get you into unlimited films all year round and start at $30.

For more information please visit: clarkplanetarium.org.

