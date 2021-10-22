Clark Planetarium shows us how to set the Halloween mood with Spooky Smoking Bubbles

Whether you're hosting a Halloween party, creating a scene for trick-or-treaters, or just want some ambiance in your home for the holiday, this is a way to up your game!

Cynthia Checketts from Clark Planetarium showed us how to make Spooky Smoking Bubbles.

All you need is a graduated cylinder filled with water. A spooky concoction can be formed by dropping in some dry ice. Adding soap to the mixture will create a fun, bubbling mixture perfect for any Halloween party.

Adding a glow stick will turn it into an eerie experience.

Clark Planetarium is open and welcoming visitors and they have science experiments you can try at home on their website.

For more information visit clarkplanetarium.org