Watch
The Place

Actions

Clark Planetarium shows us how to set the Halloween mood with Spooky Smoking Bubbles

Posted at 2:04 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 16:04:49-04

Whether you're hosting a Halloween party, creating a scene for trick-or-treaters, or just want some ambiance in your home for the holiday, this is a way to up your game!

Cynthia Checketts from Clark Planetarium showed us how to make Spooky Smoking Bubbles.

All you need is a graduated cylinder filled with water. A spooky concoction can be formed by dropping in some dry ice. Adding soap to the mixture will create a fun, bubbling mixture perfect for any Halloween party.

Adding a glow stick will turn it into an eerie experience.

Clark Planetarium is open and welcoming visitors and they have science experiments you can try at home on their website.

For more information visit clarkplanetarium.org

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere