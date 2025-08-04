Clark Planetarium teaches thousands of Utah kids about science every year, during field trips to their location and on outreach visits to schools.

Jayceen Craven Walker is an Education Program Specialist at Clark Planetarium and showed us an example of a demonstration teachers can choose when they make a reservation for a field trip.

Using a density tank, she showed how when hot and cold water are allowed to interact, they do not initially mix but instead separate into two distinct layers.

She explained that warmer water is less dense than cooler water. Denser liquids (or gases) sink below less-dense liquids (or gases) when acted upon gravity.

It's been Shark Summer at Clark Planetarium and you still have time to get a visit in before they disappear!

All activities and exhibits are free, but you can also buy memberships to get into the Dome, IMAX and more!

For ore information please visit clarkplanetarium.org.

