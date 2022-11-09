Classic and modern Disney tales skate into Utah from November 13-13

A magical medley of classic and modern tales including Moana, Tangled, and Frozen Skates Into Utah from November 10–13, 2022!

Get ready to discover the hero inside us all when Disney On Ice returns with a magical adventure for the whole family.

Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from the Disney Kingdom.

Discover that courage, determination and heart are all part of the hero in you.

We talked with one of the skaters, Laura Balanean, on the show Wednesday.

She's from Belgium and has been skating since the age of eight and has traveled the world with Disney On Ice.

You can see Disney On Ice Presents Find Your Hero:

Thursday, November 10 at 7:00 PM

Friday, November 11 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM

Vivint Arena – 301 West South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

For tickets and more information please visit disneyonice.com.

And to enter for a chance to win a 4-Pack of tickets, click here.

