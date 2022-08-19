Classic cars, modern vehicles, muscle cars, and trucks all on display

Car lovers this event is for you!

Riverton Chevy is celebrating 100 years in service plus it's their 5th Annual Riverton Chevy Car Show tonight, Friday, August 19 from 5- 8 PM.

You can expect to see over150 vehicles of all makes and models: Classic cars, modern vehicles, muscle cars, and trucks.

The event is free to all ages and they will have Free food trucks (hot dogs, Shave Ice and tacos) and free drinks.

If you have a classic, modern, muscle car or truck you'd like to show off, arrive 1 - 2 hours prior to the event start time to enter your vehicle.

There will be prizes given away for best in class-vehicles.

For more information go to rivertonchevy.com