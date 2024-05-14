Clean beauty products Jenny and Morgan love.

Jenny Hardman and Morgan Saxton are on a mission to get rid of harsh chemicals in their beauty products.

This time of year many of us feel pale from the winter months but don't want to go to a tanning bed...Jenny and Morgan found a Bronzing Lotion and Mineral Bronzer to help during these spring months.

Wash Off Bronzing Lotion ($22):



Effortlessly attain a radiant bronze look with our Bronzing Lotion, no need for sun exposure or the typical sunless tanner smell.

Crafted with aloe and 100% pure crushed minerals, this coconut vanilla scent lotion not only gives you a bronzed glow but also nourishes your skin.

Packaged in a handy pump bottle, our lotion ensures hassle-free dispensing for quick and even application. Washes off easily – please note that as this lotion acts like makeup for your body, it may transfer onto clothes, especially white garments. Let the lotion dry completely before putting on clothes.

Demure Mineral Blush - Go Bronze ($18):



Provides cheeks with a shimmery, suntanned glow (pink undertones ) and gives a radiant, bronzed color to cheeks. Color is buildable or can be adjusted using finishing powder or foundation.

Made with 100% pure crushed minerals from the earth and free from chemicals, harmful preservatives, or skin irritants, and not tested on animals.

Lightweight with smooth coverage and water-resistant while offering the cheeks a radiant glow of color.

Silky powder made with pure minerals and is beneficial for the skin.

Both products can be found on Amazon or on deluviausa.com.