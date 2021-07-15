Climb on board the Heber Valley Railroad for cooler air and breathtaking views

Climb aboard The Heber Valley Railroad for breathtaking views of the Wasatch Back and the dramatic landscape of the Provo Canyon.

Budah talked with Director Mark Nelson, who says there's nothing better than the train ride during the summer. It's a great date night, family, or group activity.

And the ticket prices are very affordable and there's always old fashioned hospitality on board.

Ride the historic Heber Creeper on this relaxing three-hour round trip ride, which winds around Deer Creek Reservoir and along the Provo River.

Don’t miss the Hot Summer Night Train. This fun and family-friendly 90 minute evening train ride. This ride includes sing-a-longs, fiddlers, and other fun.

The Deer Creek Express 90 minute round trip offers incredible views of the Wasatch mountains and the wide open vistas of Deer Creek reservoir. Most days at 3pm. Old fashioned hospitality and entertainment on board!

And on Friday, July 16th, don’t miss the Rock-n-Roll Train, which departs at 6:30pm for a 90 minute fun trip with Classic Rock, trivia, and sing-a-longs. When the train returns at 8pm, there will be a FREE concert at the Depot featuring the Flashback Brothers Band! 8-9:30pm. Everyone is welcome to the concert – no tickets required.

For more information please visit: hebervalleyrr.org/calendar.

