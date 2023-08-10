Close out summer in your new RV

There is still time to enjoy our beautiful summer weather and what better way to do it than in your new RV!

Jenny Hardman went to Parris RV's largest location in Payson, Utah to check out the CrossRoads RV Cruiser Aire fifth wheel CR27MK.

Brett Parris showed us the highlights which include:

- Outdoor Kitchen

- Private Bedroom

- Large Pantry

- Table and Chairs

- Docking Station

- King Bed

The CrossRoads RV Cruiser Aire fifth wheel CR27MK features a spacious rear kitchen, plus an outdoor kitchen. Make a cold drink from the wine fridge once you arrive at your destination, then head outside to relax under the power awning with LED lights.

If the weather isn't cooperating, you will find comfortable seating space inside on the tri-fold sofa and the table with chairs.

The front private bedroom comes with a king bed, dual nightstands, and a wardrobe for your clothes.

Each one of the CrossRoads RV Cruiser Aire fifth wheels and travel trailers have high end features incorporated into them.

Parris RV has four locations:

• 4360 South State, Murray

• 5545 South State, Murray

• 425 East 920 North, Payson

• 5240 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

You can learn more at ParrisRV.com.