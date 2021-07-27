Watch
Cocina Familiar is a family-run restaurant serving traditional Mexican dishes

The Quesatacos are one of the newest things on the menu at Cocina Familiar, but they're already one of the most popular.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jul 27, 2021
The Queso tacos de Birria is the latest addition to our menu at Cocina Familiar, but it has already become the customer favorite.

Liliana Bustos from Cocina Familiar joined us with the recipe and to tell us more about her family-run restaurant.

She says they strive to serve a five-star traditional Mexican meal to everyone who comes in.

You can find them at 3952 West 3500 South, West Valley City inside Azteca Indoor Swap Meet Stall 2.

Call them at (801) 600-1584 or visit them at cocinafamiliarslc.com or on Instagram.

