Cocina Familiar is a family-run restaurant serving traditional Mexican dishes

The Queso tacos de Birria is the latest addition to our menu at Cocina Familiar, but it has already become the customer favorite.

Liliana Bustos from Cocina Familiar joined us with the recipe and to tell us more about her family-run restaurant.

She says they strive to serve a five-star traditional Mexican meal to everyone who comes in.

You can find them at 3952 West 3500 South, West Valley City inside Azteca Indoor Swap Meet Stall 2.

Call them at (801) 600-1584 or visit them at cocinafamiliarslc.com or on Instagram.