Cocktail and mocktail recipes for Halloween & Thanksgiving

3 Fall Drink Recipes
These are cocktail and mocktail recipes for Halloween and beyond.
Jim Santangelo with the Wine Academy of Utah joined us with three cocktail and mocktail recipes perfect for Halloween and Thanksgiving.

Pumpkin Pie Smash
2 oz bourbon
½ oz pumpkin syrup
2-3 dash bitters
Cinnamon stick garnish

Lo-Alcohol Spritz
3 oz Surely or Zilch Sparkling Wine Brut (0% abv)
1 oz Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur (11% abv)
Garnish slice of dehydrated or fresh orange

Bloody Orange Mocktail Spritzer
3 oz blood orange juice
2 oz ginger beer
½ oz lemon juice
Garnish: slice of dehydrated or fresh orange

You can get more at wineacademyofutah.com.

