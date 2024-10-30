Cocktail and mocktail recipes for Halloween & Thanksgiving

Jim Santangelo with the Wine Academy of Utah joined us with three cocktail and mocktail recipes perfect for Halloween and Thanksgiving.

Pumpkin Pie Smash

2 oz bourbon

½ oz pumpkin syrup

2-3 dash bitters

Cinnamon stick garnish

Lo-Alcohol Spritz

3 oz Surely or Zilch Sparkling Wine Brut (0% abv)

1 oz Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur (11% abv)

Garnish slice of dehydrated or fresh orange

Bloody Orange Mocktail Spritzer

3 oz blood orange juice

2 oz ginger beer

½ oz lemon juice

Garnish: slice of dehydrated or fresh orange

You can get more at wineacademyofutah.com.