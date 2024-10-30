Cocktail and mocktail recipes for Halloween & Thanksgiving

Jim Santangelo with the Wine Academy of Utah joined us with three cocktail and mocktail recipes perfect for Halloween and Thanksgiving.
Pumpkin Pie Smash
2 oz bourbon
½ oz pumpkin syrup
2-3 dash bitters
Cinnamon stick garnish
Lo-Alcohol Spritz
3 oz Surely or Zilch Sparkling Wine Brut (0% abv)
1 oz Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur (11% abv)
Garnish slice of dehydrated or fresh orange
Bloody Orange Mocktail Spritzer
3 oz blood orange juice
2 oz ginger beer
½ oz lemon juice
Garnish: slice of dehydrated or fresh orange
You can get more at wineacademyofutah.com.