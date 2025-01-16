College graduates earn $1.2 million more over their lifetime than students without degrees

Higher education is worth the investment: College graduates earn $1.2 million more over their lifetime than students without college degrees.

Darlene Dilley, Associate Provost for Enrollment Management at Utah Tech University, says a UT graduate with a bachelor's degree can expect to earn an average of more than $20,000 more every year than those with only a high school diploma.

There are other benefits of a college degree as well including lower unemployment rates, a better quality of life, greater job satisfaction and even better physical and mental health.

Darlene says in addition to getting an education, college is the perfect place to learn life skills like cooking, budgeting, and time management.

Many people also make lifelong relationships.

Darlene says UT offers more than 15 intramural leagues, 85 clubs and the highest attendance at school events in Utah.

The state of Utah is especially interested in helping increase college access and developed the Admit Utah website, which went live this past fall and allows students to explore all of their postsecondary options here in the state.

Utah Tech offers the most affordable University tuition in Utah and 90 percent of students are offered scholarships, grants, or other financial aid.

That means 70 percent of students graduate debt free!