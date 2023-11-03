Colombian-style pizza means less dough, more toppings!

Watch Now
The Place

Panzerotti's Pizza
Posted at 1:44 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 16:03:23-04

Have you heard of Colombian-style pizza?!

Panzerotti's Pizza has pizza flavors that most Utahns haven’t tried before.

They believe in more toppings and less dough! All of their pizzas are thin crust.

When it comes to the toppings you can expect to see things like beef, carne asada, pork, ham, fried plantains, corn, and fresh pineapples. 

Their fresh pineapple dipping sauce is the cherry on top and goes perfectly with their Panzerotti’s Sauce.

They also have delicious empanadas and Papa Rellena!

You can find their food truck location at @panzerottis.pizza.

