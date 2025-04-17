Colorful Deviled Easter Eggs recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Eggs:

1 dozen large eggs

1/4 c. mayo

1 Tbsp. butter, softened

1 Tbsp. yellow mustard

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. sweet pickle juice

1 tsp. sugar

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. hot sauce

Chopped chives to garnish

To Color:

6-8 drops of each food color you choose

1 c. water for each color you choose

Directions

1. Heat a pot of salted water to a boil. Carefully lower the eggs into the boiling water. Once all are in cook for 12 minutes. Remove the eggs to a bowl and place under cold running or ice water to stop the cooking process.

2. Once cooled peel the eggs. Halve the eggs lengthwise and remove the yolks to a bowl. Add water to individual bowls. Add the food coloring to the bowls and mix. Divide the egg whites into the colors and allow them to steep for 10-15 minutes depending on how dark you'd like them to get. Remove the colored egg whites to your serving tray.

3. Add the mayo, butter, mustards, pickle juice, sugar, salt, pepper, and hot sauce to the yolks and mix until smooth. Pipe or scoop the yolk mixture into the colored egg whites. Garnish with chives. Enjoy! Happy Easter!

Happy Easter!


