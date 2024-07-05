Colors, textures, contrasts and fantasy are all a part of charcuterie's magic

Summer is the perfect time of charcuterie because you can use your imagination and elevate any meal into an experience.

Kimo Pokini and Stan Stensrud, co-owners of Beehive Charcuterie say the colors, textures and contrasts are all a part of charcuterie's magic.

Beehive Charcuterie will bring the experience to your event, they'll even to a "bark-cuterie" treat box for your favorite pooch.

They joined us in studio to show us how they make a salalmi rose into a beautiful charcuterie creation for July 4.

Beehive Charcuterie is holding a charcuterie workshop at Paxton Pub on July 9, 2024, from 6:30pm-8:00pm.

Sign up on here with discount code 20OFF.

