Combine chicken and lasagna in this recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Lasagna Stuffed Chicken

Ingredients



4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

¾ c. ricotta cheese

1 ¼ c. shredded mozzarella, divided

¼ c. plus 2 tbsp. grated parmesan divided

1 lg. egg

2 tbsp. chopped basil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 ½ c. favorite jarred marinara

½ tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tbsp. olive oil

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 375. In a bowl, combine the ricotta, ½ c. of the mozzarella, ¼ c. of the parmesan, the egg, basil and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Set aside.

2. Using a sharp knife, cut a pocket in each chicken breast horizontally. Stuff in ¼ of the ricotta mixture along with 2 tbsp. of the marinara in each breast. Place the stuffed chicken breasts on a parchment lined sheet pan. Sprinkle the chicken with some salt and pepper and the Italian seasoning. Drizzle each with the olive oil.

3. Place in the oven and bake until the internal temp. reaches 150. Remove from the oven and top evenly with the remaining marinara, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan cheese. Turn the oven to broil and return the chicken to the oven to melt and slightly brown the cheese.

4. Remove from the oven to rest a few minutes and sprinkle with a little parsley. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.