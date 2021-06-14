Watch
Combine chicken and lasagna in this recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Don't know what to do with that plain chicken for dinner tonight? Just stuff it!
Posted at 1:25 PM, Jun 14, 2021
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe
Lasagna Stuffed Chicken
Ingredients

  • 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • ¾ c. ricotta cheese
  • 1 ¼ c. shredded mozzarella, divided
  • ¼ c. plus 2 tbsp. grated parmesan divided
  • 1 lg. egg
  • 2 tbsp. chopped basil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 ½ c. favorite jarred marinara
  • ½ tsp. Italian seasoning
  • 1 tbsp. olive oil

Directions
1. Preheat your oven to 375. In a bowl, combine the ricotta, ½ c. of the mozzarella, ¼ c. of the parmesan, the egg, basil and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Set aside.
2. Using a sharp knife, cut a pocket in each chicken breast horizontally. Stuff in ¼ of the ricotta mixture along with 2 tbsp. of the marinara in each breast. Place the stuffed chicken breasts on a parchment lined sheet pan. Sprinkle the chicken with some salt and pepper and the Italian seasoning. Drizzle each with the olive oil.
3. Place in the oven and bake until the internal temp. reaches 150. Remove from the oven and top evenly with the remaining marinara, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan cheese. Turn the oven to broil and return the chicken to the oven to melt and slightly brown the cheese.
4. Remove from the oven to rest a few minutes and sprinkle with a little parsley. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

