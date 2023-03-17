Comcast Celebrates Women's History Month with Tech-Moms

During Women's History Month, we are highlighting women and their employers who are making a difference in our community.

Tech-Moms offers foundational technical education along with career exploration and a long-term community of support to women.

Comcast is partnering with them by providing cash funding and in-kind support to the Tech-Moms training program.

To no one's surprise, numerous Utah women are answering the call and learning coding curriculum from expert tech trainers.

By the end of March 2023, 300 women will have graduated from the program, with more than hundreds in the applicant pool waiting for placement in future cohorts.

In addition, Tech-Moms has connected with more than 100 companies to develop job placement for future tech roles.

You can learn more by visiting tech-moms.org and utah.comcast.com.