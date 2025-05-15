Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Comcast is once again helping Utah's small businesses thrive with a new program

Comcast RISE
(The Place Advertiser) - Comcast is once again helping Utah's small businesses thrive with a new program.
Posted

Comcast is once again helping Utah's small businesses thrive with a new program called Comcast RISE.

RISE is a grant package that includes everything from consultation services to educational resources, creative production, and technology.

The Wasatch Front is one of eight areas of the country where small businesses are invited to apply for the grant through May 31, 2025.

100 grants will be awarded in each location, and the winners will be announced in August, 2025.

You can learn more at ComcastRISE.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere