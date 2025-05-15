Comcast is once again helping Utah's small businesses thrive with a new program called Comcast RISE.

RISE is a grant package that includes everything from consultation services to educational resources, creative production, and technology.

The Wasatch Front is one of eight areas of the country where small businesses are invited to apply for the grant through May 31, 2025.

100 grants will be awarded in each location, and the winners will be announced in August, 2025.

You can learn more at ComcastRISE.com.