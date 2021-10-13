Comcast's $1 billion commitment is helping thousands of Utahns

Comcast loves helping our community and that's why they are making it their mission to connect thousands of Utahns to reliable, high-speed Internet!

Project UP is Comcast’s comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

This coincides with Comcast’s 10th anniversary of its Internet Essentials program, which has connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million people to the Internet at home – most for the very first time.

Deneiva Knight, External Affairs Director, Comcast explained that Comcast's $1 billion national commitment will include investments in several critical areas, including: additional support for Lift Zones, which establish WiFi-connected safe spaces in 35 community centers in Utah and 1,000+ community centers nationwide for students and adults by the end of 2021 plus New laptop and computer donations over $100,000!

Ginger Tolman, Regional Director, Utah Non-Profit Housing Corp. explained how Comcast's efforts will help create opportunities for low-income Americans and those at Utah Non-Profit Housing so they can get online and have digital access.

For more information go to utah.comcast.com.