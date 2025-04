The Broadway musical Wicked is back in Salt Lake City at Eccles Theater, and we got a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to set up the show.

The set is brought to each location of the Broadway tour in 11, 52-foot semi trucks and it pieces together like a jigsaw puzzle in just three days.

Steve Quinn, the Company Manager says, "We call it Tetris backstage, it's kind of organized chaos."

Wicked runs through May 25, 2025, and you can still get tickets at saltlakecity.broadway.com.