Come celebrate Dinovember at Clark Planetarium

Clark Planetarium is celebrating Dinovember!

This month you and the family can learn all about our ancient friends and how scientists make discoveries.

The experts at Clark Planetarium are teaching how dinosaurs adapt to their environments.

Fun Science Friday is happening on November 18th where you can explore the anatomy of Jurassic giants and try to guess the type of climates they lived in. Join them to become scientists and solve mysteries about dinosaur adaptations!

They also offer documentary films in both the IMAX and Dome theatres that start at $7, or an annual membership will get you into unlimited films all year round and start at $30.

Clark Planetarium is open 7 days a week, 363 days a year located at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City. Check our website or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for more information about free upcoming activities we offer to our community.