Come celebrate summer at a Local Foodie Fest on Saturday, July 13, 2024 from 11am-4pm at Macey's Little Cottonwood (1860 E. 9400 S. in Sandy).

Macey's is locally owned and operated and fully supports the community.

You'll find lots of great local offerings, including fresh local produce and other products throughout the store.

The Local Foodie Fest is a fun way for Macey's to spotlight local brands they carry, and give guests an opportunity to sample products, learn more about the brands and get to know the new store!

Enjoy samples from local brands including:

Lehi Mills

Kodiak Cakes

Double L Ranch

Clean Simple Eats

Guests can enter to win a goodie basket filled with local products and take part in other family fun too, including a scavenger hunt and a coloring page for kids.

July is also National Ice Cream Month and you can celebrate at Macey's. Cool off with a Kong Kone or grab a carton of local brand Red Button Ice Cream that features unique flavors like Sprinkled Animal Cookie, Root Beer Float and Black Licorice,

On Saturday, guests can also learn more about Macey's Pharmacy offerings. The pharmacy team will be there to answer any questions and help guests transfer prescriptions to their pharmacy.

For every prescription filled, shoppers can save money on fuel or groceries and be a part of other services like strep testing, immunizations and women's health services.

For more information please visit: maceys.com.

