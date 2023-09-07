Come join Shriners Children's for a walk on the wild side at this year's Walk for LOVE.

This year's 1-mile Walk for LOVE is at Utah's Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Get ready to walk, roll, or stroll through the zoo to celebrate and benefit patients at Shriners Children's Salt Lake City.

Shriners Hospitals for Children has a mission to provide the highest quality care to children within a compassionate, family-centered and collaborative care environment.

They change lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research, and outstanding medical education.

Phippin has been a patient at Shriners Children's since he was a baby!

Phippin has a rare disease called Aicardi Goutieres syndrome, which causes progressive

spasisticy and joint contracture, making it hard for him to walk. That is until Phippin became a patient at Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City in the Spring of 2021.

During his time at Shriners Children’s Phippin has been outfitted with equipment and worked with the incredible Kristen L. Carroll, M.D., to straighten out his legs so he has a much easier time walking.

On September 15th, Phippin will be walking at Shriners Children’s annual Walk for LOVE to raise money for patients like himself who have received life-changing care regardless of their families ability to pay.

Big O Tires is a Title Sponsor of the Walk of LOVE, donating $50,000!

But your donations are needed as well. If you can't take part in the walk in person, there's also a virtual walk going on.

You can learn more and sign up at walkforloveslc.org.

