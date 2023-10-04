Come join us at the Salt Lake City Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a good time to talk about the disease that is the second most common form of cancer mortality in women, after skin cancer.

Getting regular mammograms, which are low-dose X-ray images of breasts, is the most reliable way to detect breast cancer early.

Regular screening can catch cancer early, when it may be easier to treat.

The death rate from breast cancer dropped by 42 percent from 1989 to 2019 as a result of earlier detection through increased awareness and mammography screening, as well as advances in treatments.

American Cancer Society breast cancer guidelines recommend women at average risk have an opportunity to start screening at age 40, but by age 45 to begin annual screening.

Talk to your healthcare provider about breast cancer screening. Factors such as family history, genetics and lifestyle choices can influence when screening should start and how often someone should get screened.

Go to Cancer.org for more information

The Making Strides movement raises lifesaving funds that support breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers through every step of the journey.

The Salt Lake City Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Liberty Park. The goal this year is to raise $200,000.

Join the community and form a team and register, or make a donation to ACS at fox13now.com/makingstrides.