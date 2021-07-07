Come to Ogden this summer and find the Natural History Museum of Utah's Explorer Corps marker

Custom markers have been placed in every county in Utah to celebrate an iconic natural or cultural history location in that area.

All summer long, Utahns and visitors will be encouraged to seek out the Natural History Explorer Corps markers to inspire their own exploration of what makes each county - and Utah - so special.

Chris DeRose checked out the Weber County marker with Shane Osguthorpe, Creative and Content Director of Visit Ogden.

The Weber County marker is at the southeast corner of High Adventure Park, with a view of the Ogden River.

The Ogden River is a tributary of the Weber River, which has great significance in sustaining biodiversity and is an important resource to all of Weber County.

The Ogden River is older than the Wasatch Mountains. The mountains started rising about 15 million years ago, but the ancient Ogden River was already there. The water cut through the rising rocks, creating the six-mile-long Ogden Canyon.

The Ogden River has three forks, the North, Central, and South.

The river, like the city, is named after Canadian fur trapper Peter Skene Ogden.

The Race to 29! and weekly Explorer Corps giveaways will offer participants the chance to win various prizes, including a weeklong adventure in a luxury Winnebago from Kellville Vans in the summer of 2022.

For updates on the program and to find out how locals can get involved, visit nhmu.utah.edu/explorer-corps

