"Come Together" benefit concert brings together a diverse array of singers and dancers

"Come Together" benefit concert is a transformational concert experience dedicated to healing, joy and empowerment!

"Come Together" brings together a diverse array of singers and dancers, creating a unique, uplifting atmosphere that will have you feeling joyful, full of love, connected and inspired.

Featuring Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir and Delgrosso Productions Dancers, "Come Together" is more than just entertainment, it's part of our movement to heal and empower our youth.

All proceeds will go to building transformational gospel youth choirs nationwide starting in Utah and Flint, Michigan.

Additional local celebrity performers include Harry Bonner, Nathan Osmond, Oba Bonner, Mindy Smoot Robbins, Chris Higbee, Utah COPA, American Folk Ensemble, and Counting Stars Talent. This concert will be a night to remember!

Get your tickets here and for more information please visit: unitygospelchoir.org.