Come with Jenny and Morgan to This is the Place Heritage Park

You can step back in time to the 1800s to learn and see what daily life was like for the pioneers when they first settled in Utah.

The park offers various buildings full of education and fun. Everything from panning for gold at the Treasure House, demonstrations from pioneer tradesmen, seeing the first Utah hospital, enjoying food at Huntsman Grill, tasty treats like Brigham's Donuts and soft serve ice cream at the Ice Cream Parlor, and don't forget to shop at the gift shop on your way out!

On today's show Jenny and Morgan are showing you around the park. To see all their segments go to fox13now.com/the-place and for more information go to thisistheplace.org.