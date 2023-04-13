Come work with us in Media Sales at Scripps

Come work with us at Fox 13!

Media Sales is exciting and different every day. A career in media sales is rewarding because you develop a relationship with the businesses that you are helping to grow and when you see that happen it is so fulfilling.

Morgan talked with our two Local Sales Managers, Beth Young and Deek Lister who say the earnings potential is unlimited in Media Sales.

They say television advertising is not the only thing they can offer to area businesses to help them grow either. They also offer a whole array of digital products and streaming commercials that can be sold anywhere in the country.

Are you right for the job? Beth and Deek say you have to be a go-getter, outgoing and a problem solver.

The Sales Team at Fox 13 works remote 95 percent of the time, so you really need to be structured and accountable.

If you're interested in applying, go to scripps.com/careers/find-a-job and choose Salt Lake and Sales and you will see the job posting.