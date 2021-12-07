Comedian Kristina Kuzmic shares 3 tips for surviving parenthood without losing your sanity

Kristina Kuzmic is a well-known author and comedian. In fact she recently performed at three sold-out shows here in Utah.
She also has a big social media following where she offers tips for everyday people.
She joined us with "3 Tips for Surviving Parenthood Without Losing Your Sanity".
- You have to write all your plans in pencil. Be flexible and when things change, just go with it.
- Prioritize your sanity. If something brings you peace and joy, do it. If it doesn't, don't do it. Take care of the No. 1 person in your life — YOU!
- "The harder the day, the kinder and gentler I have to be."
Kristina says it's important to remember her third tip every single day and keep reminding yourself of it.