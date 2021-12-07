Watch
The Place

Actions

Comedian Kristina Kuzmic shares 3 tips for surviving parenthood without losing your sanity

items.[0].videoTitle
Comedian and author Kristina Kuzmic gives us three ways she keeps her sanity, especially during the busy holiday season.
Posted at 2:15 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 16:15:40-05

Kristina Kuzmic is a well-known author and comedian. In fact she recently performed at three sold-out shows here in Utah.

She also has a big social media following where she offers tips for everyday people.

She joined us with "3 Tips for Surviving Parenthood Without Losing Your Sanity".

  1. You have to write all your plans in pencil. Be flexible and when things change, just go with it.
  2. Prioritize your sanity. If something brings you peace and joy, do it. If it doesn't, don't do it. Take care of the No. 1 person in your life — YOU!
  3. "The harder the day, the kinder and gentler I have to be."

Kristina says it's important to remember her third tip every single day and keep reminding yourself of it.

You can follow her on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere