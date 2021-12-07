Comedian Kristina Kuzmic shares 3 tips for surviving parenthood without losing your sanity

Kristina Kuzmic is a well-known author and comedian. In fact she recently performed at three sold-out shows here in Utah.

She also has a big social media following where she offers tips for everyday people.

She joined us with "3 Tips for Surviving Parenthood Without Losing Your Sanity".

You have to write all your plans in pencil. Be flexible and when things change, just go with it. Prioritize your sanity. If something brings you peace and joy, do it. If it doesn't, don't do it. Take care of the No. 1 person in your life — YOU! "The harder the day, the kinder and gentler I have to be."

Kristina says it's important to remember her third tip every single day and keep reminding yourself of it.

You can follow her on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.