Comedian Tom Papa is stopping in SLC this week for his "The Grateful Bread Tour"

If you're looking for a fun night out where you can forget your worries and just laugh -- we found one for you!

Comedian Tom Papa is stopping in Salt Lake City on his "The Grateful Bread" Tour on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at Eccles Theater.

He also told us partnering with design brand Nambé on an all-new Breaking Bread Collection that launched this past October and is available online and in stores. by his deep love of baking (especially sourdough), the Breaking Bread Collection is designed for bakers and entertainers alike. The line includes thoughtfully crafted essentials like:



Measuring Spoons with Canister

Whisk, Lame, Serrated Knife, and Bench Knife

Wood Utensils with Canister

Canisters (Small to Large)

A premium Cutting Board

You can see some of his products during "The Grateful Bread" tour.

For tickets visit tompapa.com.