CommonSpirit takes a comprehensive approach to treating chronic pain

Chronic Pain is a significant health issue in the United States, affecting millions of people. 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. lives with ongoing pain.

Dr. Jeff Pence, with CommonSpirit, says he sees a ride range of chronic pain conditions including back and neck pain, neuropathic pain as well as complex regional pain sydrome and various forms of arthritis.

He says CommonSpirit's approach to diagnosis is comprehensive and meticulous because understanding the why behind the pain is paramount.

They start with a thorough medical history and detailed physical examinations and use advanced diagnostic imaging to help them make the diagnosis.

CommonSpirit's approach to treating the pain goes beyond oral medications, which can have their own set of challenges.

Dr. Pence says while physical therapy and medications are the typical initial recommendations, for those who don't respond well, they have a remarkable array of minimally invasive options.

He told us about one area where they're seeing transformative results - spinal cord stimulation (SCS).

This involves implanting a small device that delivers mild electrical pulses to the spinal cord,effectively disrupting pain signals before they reach the brain. It's particularly effective for chronic back and leg pain, including cases where previous back surgeries haven't provided full relief.

Another innovative procedure CommonSpirit is employing is the Intracept procedure. This is specifically designed for patients with vertebrogenic pain, which is chronic low back pain originating from the vertebral endplates. Using radiofrequency energy, doctors ablate the basivertebral nerve, which transmits these pain signals.

Finally, for patients suffering from spinal stenosis, herniated discs, or degenerative disc

disease causing chronic back pain, they offer the Minuteman procedure. This involves

implanting a small device between the spinous processes in the lower spine to stabilize it

and reduce pressure on nerves.

These are just a few examples, but they represent a paradigm shift in how doctors can help patients regain their quality of life without resorting to more extensive surgeries or long-term opioid use.

If you would like more information, CommonSpirit has clinics at four different locations. Find one near you at mountain.commonspirit.org.