Community members, students, advocates and professionals are coming together for the "Elevating Hope Summit"

The "Elevating Hope Summit" brings together professionals, students, advocates and community members to address substance use disorder and suicide prevention.

The 2025 Summit theme is "Taking Substance Use Disorder and Suicide Prevention to New Altitudes".

Amanda McIntosh, suicide prevention liaison for Four Corners Community Behavioral Health and co-chair of the summit's planning committee, said while the risk factors for substance use disorder and suicide prevention often mirror each other, they are too frequently approached in isolation.

People who attend will learn about the latest research in both prevention and treatment as well as mental health.

"We believe that by coming together, we can make real progress toward preventing lives lost to substance use disorder and suicide," said McIntosh. "This summit is an opportunity to inspire change and provide a hopeful path forward."

"The summit will unite a diverse group of professionals and community members to address these challenges in a more connected way," she said.

Registration spots are filling up, so for more information and to register, please visit: extension.usu.edu.