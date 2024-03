The Honorary Colonel of the American Fork Police Department is holding a Spring Fling market to raise money for enhancements to life saving equipment for officers.

The current life saving vests the officers wear are rated for lower caliber weapons, the new plates can be inserted on top of the current soft armor making the vests safer and able to withstand higher caliber weapons.

The Spring Fling market takes place on April 27th from 10 am to 3pm at the American Fork Amphitheater.