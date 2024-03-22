Companies from Utah, across the West and around the world are at the International Sportsmen's Expo

The International Sportsmen's Expo is going through Sunday, March 25, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center.

It brings together companies from Utah, across the West and around the world including lodges and resorts, outfitters and guides, fishing and hunting retail, boats and watercrafts, UTVs, ATVs and much, much more!

This is the region's largest presentation of fishing, hunting, boating and travel destinations!

You'll also see incredible sporting dogs and daily camping seminars.

There are free games and activities and the Youth Fair has grown! There's even a fishing pond and a climbing wall.

You can get more information at SportsExpos.com/attend/SaltLakeCity.