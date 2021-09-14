Competition style brisket recipe from Big Johnson's BBQ

Jesse Johnson, Pitmaster for Big Johnson's BBQ, shared their secrets to the perfect BBQ flavor.

Big Johnson's BBQ is a 9-time Grand Champion, 19-time Reserve Grand Champion & World Reserve Grand Champion Pork winner at the World Food Championships!

They smoke their BBQ Slow & Low for that authentic BBQ flavor people love and can cater for crowds up to 1,000!

Today they shared with us their competition style brisket recipe which has won actual prize money! Now you can try it out at home, or use it to obliterate your next BBQ competition. Have fun winning!

Recipe for COMPETITION STYLE BRISKET!

PREP TIME: 25 minutes

COOK TIME: Until It's Done

INGREDIENTS:

Beef Brisket

Kosmo Q's Cow Cover Rub

Kosmo Q's Texas Beef Rub

Kosmo Q's Dirty Bird Rub

Kosmo Q's Reserve Blend Brisket Injection

Wagyu Tallow when wrapping in butcher paper

Or if you're wrapping your brisket in aluminum foil, use

Kosmo Q's Brisket Mop

Beef Consommé

THE PREP:

Being prepared is half the battle in prep work, the hard work is done well before you get any were near your Traeger or smoker. Remember, you are trying to impress your guests or the BBQ Judges. Pretty going on the pit, pretty coming off the pit.

TRIMMING:

Step one is trimming. Pat dry with paper towels and place on a disposable or clean cutting board. Trim off any hard fat, silver skin and remove membranes. Leave a ¼ to ½ inch of fat of the bottom of the flat of the Brisket. Trimming makes it easier to make amazing bark on your brisket and doesn't get in the way of the smoke penetrating and flavoring your meat.

If you plan to inject your brisket now is the time. This adds moisture and additional flavor deep into the Brisket. Kosmo Q's Reserve Blend Brisket Injection is a good one then let rest for at least an hour but no longer that 6 hours. You then season the fat side with a light coat of Kosmo Q's Texas beef, one coat of Cow Cover rub & one coat of Dirty Bird. On the meat side, use a medium coat of Kosmo Q's Texas beef, medium coat of Cow Cover rub & heavy coat of Dirty Bird.

THE COOK:

Now it's time to Kick the Tires and Light the Fires! Get your pit lit and up to temperature. NEVER use a starting fluid to start your charcoal or wood. Smoke your brisket at 275 degrees. Once the pit is up to temp, place it in the pit and close the lid. Always have a probe in all big meats to monitor the cooking process, they prefer ThermoWorks products!

When the brisket reaches a rich mahogany color (Usually between 170–180-degree internal temp) pull it off the heat to wrap with either a Wagyu Tallow for wrapping in butcher paper or a 1:1 Brisket Mop/beef consommé blend for wrapping in a double layered aluminum foil.

Place the brisket (wrapped) back on the pit, and cook to an internal temperature of 203°F. Pull the brisket off the pit and let rest for at least 1 hour. If you wrapped in aluminum foil, open it and let the steam out for a few minutes, then seal it back up for the resting. Wait until you are almost ready to serve before you slice it against the grain. If you've done this all right, there is no need for ANY BBQ Sauce.

