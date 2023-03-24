Concealer makeup tips you need to know!

Concealer is a makeup artists best friend but so many people over use it!

Maria Hannifin joined Jenny Hardman in studio to share her makeup tips.

She says one of the biggest mistakes people make is putting foundation under their eyes plus their under-eye concealer. Less product is better.

You also want to make sure you are hydrating under your eyes. This will help with makeup creasing.

For more watch her Concealer tipstutorial and to follow Maria or book an appointment go to Instagram @mariahannifinmakeup.

