Concealer makeup tips you need to know!

We talk with a makeup artist for some pro tips for applying concealer.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 15:51:48-04

Concealer is a makeup artists best friend but so many people over use it!

Maria Hannifin joined Jenny Hardman in studio to share her makeup tips.

She says one of the biggest mistakes people make is putting foundation under their eyes plus their under-eye concealer. Less product is better.

You also want to make sure you are hydrating under your eyes. This will help with makeup creasing.

For more watch her Concealer tipstutorial and to follow Maria or book an appointment go to Instagram @mariahannifinmakeup.

