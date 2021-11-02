Connecting with the spirit of Thanksgiving: Teaching your kids to have a thankful attitude

Thanksgiving isn't the only day of the year you probably feel thankful.

Teaching your little ones to be thankful for who and what they have is an important lesson they can learn at this time, leading into the holiday season, and practice all year round.

Children's Author Lindsay Ann Fink joined us with more on how to teach your kids to have a thankful attitude, and the release of her new book, Thomas the Turkey.

Lindsay is a mom of three and has been in the teaching field for more than 20 years.

She told us she has always been on the look-out for fun and interactive books for children and so she's excited to release her own!

She says Thomas the Turkey's journey on Thanksgiving morning can help kids understand the spirit of the holiday season.

Lindsay also says lead by example with your children. She recently donated books to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

You can order the book at LindsayAnnFink.com and follow the author on Instagram @Lindsay_Ann_Fink_Books and on Instagram @Literature_Art_Fun.

