Conquer You Cacao's Bedroom Blend is here, and no this isn't about sleep!

Conquer You Cacao's owner Taylor Cooper say they've been whispering about their new blend for a while, and it's finally almost here!

It's called Bedroom Blend, and no, this isn't for sleep.

Tayor sasys the blend is crafted to support deeper connection, intimacy, and sensory delight, naturally.

What's Inside:

Peruvian Cacao: The heart of our blend, known for its mood-lifting and circulation-boosting properties.

Maca: A powerful adaptogen that supports hormonal balance and vitality.

Lion's Mane & Cordyceps: These mushrooms help enhance cognitive clarity and sustained energy, setting the stage for presence and connection.

Damiana & Horny Goat Weed: Traditional herbs celebrated for supporting libido and enhancing sensuality.

Ginkgo & Pomegranate: Ingredients that promote blood flow and antioxidant support to help you feel vibrant.

Ceylon Cinnamon & Redmond Real Salt: Adding a touch of warmth, grounding, and essential minerals.

Cacao is the purest form of chocolate, and one of the most dense superfoods on the planet.

Conquer You Cacao takes cacao and combines it with other superfoods like lion's mane, reishi, cinnamon and more to create superblends.

They use quality, all-natural ingredients with no preservatives, fillers or dyes.

Presale for Bedroom Blend is live at conqueryoucacao.com and shipping is expected in March.