Considering an electric vehicle? Try the Nissan Ariya

The new Nissan Ariya is an all new electric vehicle that can easily get you to work and is spacious enough for a long road trip.

It also comes equipped with plenty of horsepower!

The Ariya has up to 389 horsepower, and 442 lb-ft of torque depending on the model.

The e-4ORCE dual-motor all-wheel drive versions uses twin electric motors to help enhance driver confidence and comfort on almost all surfaces.

There plenty of peace of mind with intuitive, advanced driver assistance technology.

Advanced technology includes ProPILOT Assist 2.0 for hands-off highway driving, including lane changes and passing.

The Ariya also offers multiple, zero-emissions powertrains designed to meet the driving needs of a wide range of customers.

That includes the standard-range 63-kWh battery or 87-kWh long-range battery.

Ariya's 100% electric vehicle platform allowed designers to take new approaches to existing components, including a completely flat floor which enables spacious leg and headroom, front and rear.

The compact powertrain components made it possible to install the climate control system under the hood, as well.

Ariya's head-up display boasts one of the largest full-color displays in the segment.

It's beautifully designed inside and out!

The shield in the front fascia – a re-imagined grille for the EV era – incorporates a 3D traditional Japanese kumiko pattern.

