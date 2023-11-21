Considering your Medicare options? Keep these tips from Optum in mind.

As the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) is in full swing, it’s time to start thinking about your plan options if you’re one of the millions of Medicare Advantage members in the country.

With all there is to consider, Medicare can seem like an overly complicated subject… but it really doesn’t have to be!

One of the most important things to keep in mind is that there’s never a one-size-fits-all health care plan.Optum Utah Medical Director Dr. Christopher Valentine says, “We all have different health and budget needs, so you owe it to yourself to consider all your options, and choose the plan that’s right for you.” That means picking a plan that offers the care you need, at a price you can afford.

“And even if you’re happy with your current coverage, you should still explore your options,” Dr. Valentine says. “Maybe your own health needs have changed, or maybe your plan itself has changed. Whatever the case, whatever decisions you make now—or don’t make—you’re locked into your coverage for another year.”

To make sure you’re making the right coverage decisions, start with a discussion with your doctor. “Your doctor cannot help you pick an actual plan, but they do know your health needs, and can help you better understand the types of things that might be important to you in a plan.”

To make the final decision? Talk to a licensed, independent insurance agent: They’ll be able to help you examine your specific health needs, compare them to available plans, and then pick the one that’s right for you. You can also visit optum.com/care2024ut to learn more about AEP.