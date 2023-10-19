Considering your Medicare options? Keep these tips in mind

From October 15 through December 7, millions of Americans will be thinking about the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, or AEP for short. This is the once-a-year opportunity that you can change your Medicare coverage, without an accompanying qualifying life event or similar circumstances.

Health care generally, and Medicare specifically, can seem like an overly complicated process. But Optum Utah Medical Director Dr. Christopher Valentine says you can break it down into a simple, three-step process, and you’ll be well on your way toward making the best coverage decisions possible.

First, always be conscious of the fact that you have options! Dr. Valentine emphasizes that if your plan no longer works for you, you don’t have to keep it!

Second, make sure your top priority is that your plan meets your individual health needs.

Finally, know that there’s really no substitute for taking the time to fully consider: What’s truly important to you in a health plan?

For some, Optum may be one plan to consider. The company works with a large network of hospitals and providers, to give members more options for getting the care they need.

They also place a strong emphasis on promoting preventative care: “We want to keep you healthy to begin with, rather than just help you get better when you’re sick,” Dr. Valentine says.

And convenient care options can make getting that care even easier, with things like the Oputm Mobile Clinic and telehealth services.

With all the coverage options out there, though, you may need help picking a plan that’s right for you. “If you speak to a licensed, independent insurance agent, they’ll be able to compare your needs to available plans, and help you pick one that’s right for you,” Dr. Valentine says.

You can also visit optum.com/care2024ut for more information.

