Construction is underway on a world-class wellbeing resort in Midway

The ground has been broken on a new world-class wellbeing resort in Midway, Utah.

Ameyalli is located on a historic site where Native Americans and later Hollywood elite frequented for the restorative powers of 28 thermal hot springs.

The hot springs will be re-activated as part of Ameyalli's offerings.

Local Park City developer Charles Heath says he has drawn inspiration for the resort from visits to wellness destinations throughout Europe.

He says it will be like no other in the United States.

Heath's grand vision for Ameyalli attracted the attention of Deepak Chopra MD, FACP, FRCP, the internationally renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation.

As a result, the Chopra Foundation, his non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, has joined forces with Heath.

They will collaborate on the 50,000 square-foot Ameyalli Wellbeing Center of Excellence that will feature transformative programming centered around the globally acclaimed Seven Pillars of Wellbeing.

The first phase under construction is shared ownership residences - they are low profile, inspired by the surroundings. These will also have a clubhouse and pool.

Future phases will entail a boutique hotel, elavated dining restaurant, the 50,000 square-foot Ameyalli Wellbeing Center of Excellence and more.

For more information please visit ameyalli.com.

