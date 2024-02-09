Construction workers have a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

In the U.S., construction workers have a higher risk to developing cardiovascular disease.

In fact, 1 in 25 workers have already been diagnosed with cardiovascular disease.

That's why the American Heart Association is working with leaders in the construction industry, likeBig-D Companies, on Hard Hats with Heart, an initiative to engage construction workers nationwide and inspire them to live longer, healthier lives.

Hard Hats with Heart educates employees about the warning signs, risk factors and ways to prevent heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol.

In addition, Hard Hats with Heart addresses the importance of taking care of your mental well-being. Stress, depression and anxiety can cause physiological responses, including increased heart rate and blood pressure.

Together with the American Heart Association, we can create safer working environments where healthy habits are adopted, where our workers feel confident to perform CPR and where more lives are saved.

For more information please visit: heart.org/utah.