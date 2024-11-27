Continue your holiday shopping with the Planet Fun Store at Clark Planetarium

Clark Planetarium is all about encouraging kids to get off the screens, use their hands, and ignite their imagination. Their Planet Fun Store has some great science-themed products that make learning and creativity a truly fun experience.

The Space Adventure Space Station is perfect for young space enthusiasts. It helps kids use their imagination to learn about space exploration and how astronauts live and work in space. With interactive parts, it’s all about creating their own adventures. It’s a great way to move away from screens and encourage kids to build and role-play.

The National Geographic Glow-In-The-Dark Marble Run is a classic building toy, but with a twist—it glows in the dark! Kids can put the pieces together to create different runs, experiment with gravity, and then watch as the marbles race through their creation. It’s perfect for working on problem-solving skills, learning physics in a fun way, and it’s an excellent group activity too.

The Stam Lab Rock, Gems, and Geodes Kit is a wonderful way for kids to get into geology. The kit comes with geodes that kids can crack open, which is always such an exciting moment! Plus, they learn about different types of rocks and minerals. It really engages that natural curiosity kids have about the world around them.

Newton’s Cradle is a classic. It’s such a simple but fascinating tool to learn about momentum and physics. Plus, it's one of those things that looks great on a desk, whether it's in a classroom or at home. It's mesmerizing and a great way for kids and adults to think about energy and motion.

All of these items are on sale this holiday season at Planet Fun here at Clark Planetarium. It’s the perfect time to grab some great gifts that are fun and educational, and we have options for all ages. Check out Clark Planetarium here.