Cooking class for the whole family to prevent underage drinking

To prevent underage drinking in Kearns, Evidence2Success, has partnered with state-wide underage drinking prevention campaign, Parents Empowered, with a fun activity for families.

Families in Kearns have the opportunity to bond together and teach their kids valuable lessons during a cooking class at the Kearns Library on Tuesday.

Classes will be held simultaneously in both Spanish and English by chefs from Create Better Health to reach diverse families living within the community.

Becky Guertler, Chair of Evidence2Success Kearns Community shared with us that the idea behind the event is to encourage family bonding through cooking and facilitate family conversations about their rules and expectations of no underage alcohol use.

DETAILS:

Tuesday, February 22

Time: 10:30am -12:30pm

Where: Kearns Library, 4275 W 5345 S, Kearns, UT 84118

Use #myKearns when posting to social media.

For families not able to attend the classes, free "Bonding in a Bag" reusable totes will be available at Rancho Market and Stan's Market in Kearns starting Tuesday.

These bags will come with all the ingredients to make huevos rancheros, an orange and jicama salad, and a smoothie so parents and their kids can make it at home together. Social media videos are posted online on Evidence2Success's Facebook page and on their website with the recipes and chef-guided instructions to make the meal.

Families can register for either Spanish or English Class here: Evidence2Success and for more info about undereage drinking go to Parents Empowered