Cooking with Ruthie shows us how to make Autumn Bark for holiday parties

Cooking with Ruthie's Autumn Bark Recipe looks like twigs and autumn leaves all delicately set upon a canvas of decadent chocolate!

She joined us to shows us how to make it and display it.

Ingredients



1 1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, divided

1 cup white chocolate chips

1 teaspoon canola oil, divided

1/4 cup dried snipped apricots

1/4 cup dried cherries, snipped in half

1/4 cup dried cranberries or black raisins

1/4 cup golden raisins

1/2 cup raw almonds, rough chop

1 large piece parchment paper

Instructions

Lay parchment paper on flat working surface.

In a small glass bowl add 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips and 1/2 tsp canola oil.

Microwave 30 seconds, stir well.

Microwave 15 seconds more, stir until smooth.

Repeat additional 15 seconds if needed but don't burn.

Pour onto parchment paper and spread with an off set spatula until 1/4 inch thick and even.

(reserve this bowl)

Set aside to cool and set. (if you are in a hurry- you can speed the cool time in the fridge for 5-10 minutes but don't let it go brittle)

Once semi-sweet chocolate is set, melt white chocolate and 1/2 tsp canola oil in clean bowl but in the same manor as directed above.

Working quickly before semi-sweet chocolate can melt- evenly pour white chocolate on semi-sweet base, quickly spread to cover semi-sweet base.

Immediately sprinkle assorted dried fruits and almond pieces on top of white chocolate.

Melt remaining semi-sweet chocolate in that bowl, using a fork in a back and forth motion over the top to apply stripes.

Allow to cool to set and break into roughly 2 inch square pieces.

Serve and Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: cookingwithruthie.com.

