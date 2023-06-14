Watch Now
The Place

Cool off this summer at the Kaysville Creamery

Utah State and BYU ice cream is served here!
The Kaysville Creamery makes every scoop by hand and they constantly are rotating flavors.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 15:41:12-04

Cool off with a scoop of ice cream!

As the weather warms up, grab the kids and head to the Kaysville Creamery.

The family-owned and operated ice cream parlor is on the corner of Main St. in Kaysville.

Dallas Hamblin and his wife Sarah decided to open the store about a year ago with the help of their kids.

They offer a variety of flavors served in either a cone or cup.

All the ice cream comes directly from either BYU's 'Creamery on Ninth' or Utah State's 'Aggie Creamery'.

Dallas laughed while talking to FOX13's Morgan Saxton saying it's exactly 63-miles by car to either creamery from his store.

He travels to each location himself to pickup the ice cream.

It is then stored in a large freezer converted out of an old a bank vault.

They offer an indoor and outdoor dining experience.

They are open Monday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. and Friday/Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

Stop by soon! They are located at 1 North Main St. in Kaysville.

