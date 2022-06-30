CopyCats ads anthropomorphic cats into some of the 100 most famous paintings

You'll recognize these paintings — they're some of the top 100 most famous paintings of all time.

But look closely — they're not the originals they're "CopyCats'. That's right... CopyCats adds anthropomorphic cats into the paintings.

Nathan and Priscilla Anderson, owners and creators of CopyCats, say anthropomorphic animals make compelling characters because they allow a child to see themselves in that character.

They say children love animals, that's why so many children's books have animals as the main characters. And, usually they have human characteristics.

That's why they started their paintings of cats in the famous paintings.

Nathan and Priscilla say they also want kids to get excited about art... whether you're truly a kid or a kid at heart, it's never too late to start.

CopyCats is offering 20 percent off with the code "theplace20off" at copycats.andersroseberg.com. You can also follow them on Instagram @copycats.art.