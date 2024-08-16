Corgis can be hard to find, but we have just the one for you!

Meet our Pet of the Week - Seaweed!

He's a five-month-old Corgi who came to Hearts4Paws as a six-week-old puppy.

He's a fighter, he overcame some medical problems and is ready to find his forever home!

Corgis have short little legs and long bodies, and they're full of energy and love playing.

Seaweed is good with other dogs and kids and cats too. He would love to be in a home with a playmate.

He's kennel trained and almost fully house trained and is neutered, chipped and current on all vaccinations.

Seweed's adoption fee is $450.

If you'd like more information, please visit: hearts4paws.org.

If he's still available for adoption, Seaweed will be at a Hearts4Paws Adoption Event on Saturday, August 17, 2024 from 1-4pm. It's being held at Petsmart in Canyon Rim, 3191 East 3300 South in Salt lake City.